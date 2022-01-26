Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Repay (RPAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) recently:

1/20/2022 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00.

1/12/2022 – Repay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

1/6/2022 – Repay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/29/2021 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

