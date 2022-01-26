Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/25/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
- 1/25/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/5/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.65 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.43.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
