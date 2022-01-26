Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

1/25/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.65 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $21,661,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

