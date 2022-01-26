Wells Fargo & Company Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $184.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.79.

3M stock opened at $173.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $168.01 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

