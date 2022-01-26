Wells Fargo & Company Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $102.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

General Electric stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. 68,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

