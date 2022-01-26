Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $96.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.