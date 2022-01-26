Wells Fargo & Company Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $64.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

