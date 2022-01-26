Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $75.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Confluent stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

