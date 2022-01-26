Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

