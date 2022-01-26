Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,426,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745,143 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $808,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 822,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,431,691. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

