Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

