WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of WesBanco worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 1,527.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 84,183 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

