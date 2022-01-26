WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $35.76. 4,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

A number of analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

