West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

West Shore Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

