Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

