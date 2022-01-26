Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of WES opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

