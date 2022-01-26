Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.72

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 22697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 112,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

