Westlake Chemical Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

