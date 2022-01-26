Westport Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westport Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ross Stores by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 121,763 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 58.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 81,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $113.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.