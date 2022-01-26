Westport Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Westport Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up about 2.6% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

