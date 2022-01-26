Westport Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000. Adtalem Global Education accounts for about 2.3% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westport Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.