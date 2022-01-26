WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of WEX worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WEX by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

WEX stock opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

