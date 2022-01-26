WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.11 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.68 or 0.00020680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $56.11 million and $1.52 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

