Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $300.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.20 million and the highest is $326.02 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $75,056,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.