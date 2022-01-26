Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $1.62. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 8,604 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

