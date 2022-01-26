Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY22 guidance to $27.00-27.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.65. 1,680,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,366. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.55.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

