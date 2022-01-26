WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $426.65 million and $7.74 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027013 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004321 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

