Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $8.53. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 11,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

