William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,024. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

