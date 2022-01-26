William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.
Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,024. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77.
In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
