William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Trading 2.9% Higher

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

About William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

