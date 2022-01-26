Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.84 or 0.00024086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,398,978 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,979 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

