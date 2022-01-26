Wing (WING) Price Hits $21.43 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

