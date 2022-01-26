Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

