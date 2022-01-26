WINk (WIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00487168 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.