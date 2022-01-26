WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of HYZD opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

