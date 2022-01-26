Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wix.com by 76.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 66.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Wix.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wix.com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.03 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.28.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

