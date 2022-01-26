Wolfe Research Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $106.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. 26,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

