Wolfe Research Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $106.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. 26,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
