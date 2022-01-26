WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Cap of $14.07 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

