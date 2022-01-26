Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Down 1.6%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $231.85 and last traded at $232.30. 27,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,397,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,583.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

