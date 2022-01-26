WorkQuest Token Price Down 38.2% Over Last Week (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $397,573.54 and approximately $220,475.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,238,353 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

