Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Down 4%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. 126,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 129,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Worksport in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 1,058.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Worksport at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

