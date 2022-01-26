World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.
World Acceptance stock opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $110.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.
In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.
