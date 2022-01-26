World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

World Acceptance stock opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $110.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.