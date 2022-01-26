World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 5%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price was down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $207.94 and last traded at $208.96. Approximately 1,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 30,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

