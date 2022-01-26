Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.79

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 3810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

