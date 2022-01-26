Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Worthington Industries worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.