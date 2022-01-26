WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$186.23.

Shares of WSP opened at C$165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.02. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$165.11.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

