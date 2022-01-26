WVS Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

WVS Financial has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

WVFC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

