WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.40

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as high as $15.72. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 321 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.
WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
