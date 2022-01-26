WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.40

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as high as $15.72. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 321 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

