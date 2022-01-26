Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Xcel Energy worth $643,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

