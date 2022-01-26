Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.89. Xencor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $6,545,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 167,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,256 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

