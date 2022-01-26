Yarra Square Partners LP Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Yarra Square Partners LP reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 6.5% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 274,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $14.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.83.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

